Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) by 238.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 408,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.77% of Aethlon Medical worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEMD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 77.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at about $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 954.60% and a negative return on equity of 51.55%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

