Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,601,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.06% of Brickell Biotech worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Brickell Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 30,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 46,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 44,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

NASDAQ BBI opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.06. Brickell Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 12,468.50% and a negative return on equity of 165.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brickell Biotech Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.