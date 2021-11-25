Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 402,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,871 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Communications Systems were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Communications Systems by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Communications Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Communications Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Communications Systems by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 502,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 202,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Communications Systems alerts:

JCS opened at $3.28 on Thursday. Communications Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th.

Separately, TheStreet cut Communications Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Communications Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communications Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.