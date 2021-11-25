Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000.

NYSEARCA:IVOV opened at $173.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.77 and a 200 day moving average of $164.32. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $126.46 and a 52 week high of $176.31.

