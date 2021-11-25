Vanguard Group Inc. Makes New $2.74 Million Investment in William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 230,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.14% of William Penn Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of William Penn Bancorp by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 568,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 301,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 26.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of William Penn Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company.

In related news, EVP Jeannine Cimino acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.37 per share, for a total transaction of $61,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 9,771 shares of company stock worth $120,440 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

WMPN opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $182.96 million and a P/E ratio of 23.65. William Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.03.

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. William Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $5.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 million.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

