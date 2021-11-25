Geode Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 32.0% in the second quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

HCAR opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.74.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

