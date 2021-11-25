Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €88.70 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €88.70 ($100.80) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €84.44 ($95.95).

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of DRW3 opened at €59.40 ($67.50) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $603.50 million and a P/E ratio of 4.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €69.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.70 ($68.98) and a 1 year high of €82.70 ($93.98).

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.