Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €12.00 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EOAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.07) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($13.75) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.11) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.14) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.80 ($13.41).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €10.79 ($12.26) on Wednesday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.27). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.60.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.