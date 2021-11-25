JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Price Target to GBX 2,675

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,675 ($34.95) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

SVT opened at GBX 2,863.26 ($37.41) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,718.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,675. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of GBX 2,148 ($28.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,976 ($38.88).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 40.86 ($0.53) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

