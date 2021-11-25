Geode Capital Management LLC Takes Position in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of 1stdibs.Com as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIBS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,155,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $13.85 on Thursday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.52.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $300,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIBS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1stdibs.Com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

