Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IRIDEX were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the second quarter worth $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 2,511.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,917 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the second quarter worth $1,444,000. 26.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIX opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a market cap of $105.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.17. IRIDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $9.71.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 25.04% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

IRIDEX Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

