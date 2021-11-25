77,031 Shares in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 77,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Italk at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Italk in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Italk in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Italk in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Italk in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Italk in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lowered Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Italk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.37.

OTCMKTS:TALK opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Italk Inc has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85.

In other Italk news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein purchased 1,000,000 shares of Italk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

