Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Battalion Oil worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BATL. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Battalion Oil during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Battalion Oil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Battalion Oil by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Battalion Oil stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. Battalion Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $191.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.52. Battalion Oil had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 48.51%.

In other Battalion Oil news, VP Grant R. Evans bought 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,545.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,312.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel P. Rohling bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,751 shares of company stock worth $143,072 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

