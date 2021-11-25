Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 478.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067,913 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 883,429 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.68% of Castlight Health worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSLT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Castlight Health by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.67 on Thursday. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $270.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. Equities analysts expect that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $175,245.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $39,141.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $227,967 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

