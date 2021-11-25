Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $11,259,631.90 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total transaction of $11,259,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total transaction of $11,089,904.50.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $9,100,322.20.

On Monday, October 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $9,205,092.20.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $6,660,228.90.

On Monday, September 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $6,494,168.45.

NYSE:NET opened at $197.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.66 and a 200 day moving average of $127.16. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cloudflare by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 27,845 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cloudflare by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Cloudflare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 183,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

