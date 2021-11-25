Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. Sells 3,136,231 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stock

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $106,631,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $35.13 on Thursday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $43.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 16.85%.

Several analysts have commented on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 219,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.