Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. Buys 438,000 Shares

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased 438,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.97 per share, with a total value of $23,638,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired 109,890 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.04 per share, with a total value of $5,938,455.60.

On Thursday, October 28th, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased 242,924 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.41 per share, with a total value of $13,217,494.84.

Warby Parker stock opened at $52.25 on Thursday. Warby Parker Inc has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $882,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on WRBY shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.38.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

