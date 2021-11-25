Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Given New C$240.00 Price Target at CIBC

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FNV. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$135.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$191.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cfra lowered Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$227.00 to C$209.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$198.46.

FNV opened at C$176.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 13.57 and a quick ratio of 11.47. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$133.63 and a 1-year high of C$205.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$174.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$181.33.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09. The company had revenue of C$398.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$403.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.6599995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

In other news, Director David Harquail sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$184.36, for a total transaction of C$921,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,864 shares in the company, valued at C$23,204,085.66. Also, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total value of C$123,396.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,858.49.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

