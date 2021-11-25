Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given a C$34.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$34.00 target price on Keyera (TSE:KEY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on Keyera and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.19.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$29.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45. The company has a market cap of C$6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 40.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$31.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.73. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$22.13 and a 52 week high of C$35.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.9803266 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 244.11%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

