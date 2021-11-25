Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Sonendo (NYSE:SONX)

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SONX. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Get Sonendo alerts:

Shares of Sonendo stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. Sonendo has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $11.57.

Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.