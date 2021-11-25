Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of LON:MACF opened at GBX 136.23 ($1.78) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £214.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22. Macfarlane Group has a 1-year low of GBX 82.20 ($1.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 146 ($1.91). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 137.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 124.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Macfarlane Group Company Profile
