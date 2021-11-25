Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON:MACF opened at GBX 136.23 ($1.78) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £214.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22. Macfarlane Group has a 1-year low of GBX 82.20 ($1.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 146 ($1.91). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 137.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 124.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Macfarlane Group Company Profile

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

