Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Regional REIT (LON:RGL)

Regional REIT (LON:RGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Regional REIT stock opened at GBX 91.25 ($1.19) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of £470.61 million and a P/E ratio of 28.52. Regional REIT has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 93.20 ($1.22). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.33.

In other Regional REIT news, insider Frances Daley bought 70,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £61,871.92 ($80,836.06).

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

