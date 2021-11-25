Northland Securities Lowers Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) to Market Perform

Northland Securities cut shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays started coverage on Vonage in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Vonage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Vonage alerts:

Shares of VG opened at $20.66 on Monday. Vonage has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.10, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vonage will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,436. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.