Northland Securities Lowers Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) to Market Perform

Northland Securities cut shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays started coverage on Vonage in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Vonage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Shares of VG opened at $20.66 on Monday. Vonage has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.10, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63.
In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,436. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vonage Company Profile
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
