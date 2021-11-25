Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) to post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Kura Sushi USA reported earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 35.93% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRUS. Roth Capital raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $65.49 on Monday. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $81.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.38 million, a PE ratio of -53.68 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

