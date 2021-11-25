MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Down to $18.07

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.07, but opened at $17.21. MAG Silver shares last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 29,772 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAG. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 215.65 and a beta of 1.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in MAG Silver by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in MAG Silver by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in MAG Silver by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

