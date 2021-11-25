Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Down to $26.97

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.97, but opened at $25.94. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $27.16, with a volume of 5,574 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.05.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.