Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Down to $5.26

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.26, but opened at $5.10. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 8,103 shares changing hands.

EXK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $869.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,202,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,522,000 after buying an additional 1,746,204 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,800,963 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after buying an additional 988,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after buying an additional 1,097,538 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 75,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

