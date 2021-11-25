Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to Announce $2.86 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the highest is $3.10. Quest Diagnostics posted earnings per share of $4.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of $13.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $14.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.31 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $149.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $160.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $68,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 288.7% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 143,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,415,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

