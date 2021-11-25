Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 79,385 shares.The stock last traded at $10.16 and had previously closed at $11.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMYT. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jonestrading began coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $624.55 million, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of -0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,855,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,888,000. Finally, MPM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,160,000. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

