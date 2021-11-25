Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Shares Gap Down to $3.88

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $3.54. Hippo shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HIPO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.57.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

In other Hippo news, insider Assaf Wand bought 40,650 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $150,405.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIPO. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,252,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,581,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,998,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,232,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

