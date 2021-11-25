OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $63.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ONEW. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.88.

Shares of ONEW opened at $53.43 on Wednesday. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $56.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.14.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $176,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,259 shares of company stock worth $4,258,010. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

