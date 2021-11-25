Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NYSE NGL opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.62. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.09.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 40,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $89,646.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 215,000 shares of company stock worth $425,302.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 157.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,785 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 54.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,274,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 798,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 1,843.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 828,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 786,276 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 103.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 544,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $999,000. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGL Energy Partners (NGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.