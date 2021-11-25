Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $530.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Mitsui Group is a global empire comprising more than 860 subsidiaries and associated companies with operations in chemicals, foodstuffs, general merchandise, iron and steel, machinery, nonferrous metals, textiles, energy, and real estate and service industries. “

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. stock opened at $468.85 on Wednesday. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $335.69 and a 52 week high of $502.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $23.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $25.06 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 80.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

