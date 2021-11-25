KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and operating shuttle tankers, designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is based in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

Shares of KNOP opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $562.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.27. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 19.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 726.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 130,116 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 108,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.