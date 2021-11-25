BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BYD Company Limited is principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture and distribution of automobiles, secondary rechargeable batteries and mobile phone components. It’s Automobiles and Related Products segment manufactures and sells automobiles, and auto-related moulds and components. The Company researches, develops, manufactures and sells batteries, which are applied on mobile phones, cordless phones, power tools and other kinds of portable electronic devices. Its rechargeable battery business provides lithium-ion batteries and nickel batteries. BYD’s mobile phone components and assembly business segment engages in the manufacture and sale of mobile handset components, such as housings and keypads; and provides assembly services. It has operations primarily in China, India, Hungary, and Brazil. BYD Company Limited is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BYDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BYD from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BYD from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $55.63 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDDY opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. BYD has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.31.

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

