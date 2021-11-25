Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Shares of GPK stock opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $21.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.