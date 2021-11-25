Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) PT Raised to $20.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.79.

MDRX opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at $718,151.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

