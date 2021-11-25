SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $704.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a current ratio of 12.75.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $22.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 2,030 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $43,584.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,450 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $138,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,768 shares of company stock worth $427,168 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 129,489 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in SI-BONE by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,248,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SI-BONE by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SI-BONE (SIBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.