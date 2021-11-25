Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) PT Raised to $58.00 at Barrington Research

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Franchise Group from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $52.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average is $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 635.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 124,057 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Franchise Group by 669.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 70,749 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Franchise Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 126,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Franchise Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

