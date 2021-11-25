Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FLNC. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.36.

Fluence Energy stock opened at $35.97 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

