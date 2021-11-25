-$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) to post ($1.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the lowest is ($1.22). Protara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($3.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($5.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.83) to ($2.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Protara Therapeutics.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.05.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $63,643.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,801,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Protara Therapeutics by 189.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 110,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Protara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Protara Therapeutics by 136.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 130,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 75,530 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Protara Therapeutics by 115.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 69,246 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TARA opened at $7.39 on Monday. Protara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protara Therapeutics (TARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.