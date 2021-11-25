Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is SEK 235.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VOLV.B shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 290 price objective on Volvo in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 target price on Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a SEK 180 target price on Volvo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 target price on Volvo in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 target price on Volvo in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Volvo has a 12-month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12-month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

