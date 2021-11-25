C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.78.
AI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.
In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 337,366 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $16,659,133.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 75,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $3,718,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,252,962 shares of company stock valued at $59,694,234 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.
AI stock opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.93. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $183.90.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
C3.ai Company Profile
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.