C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.78.

AI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 337,366 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $16,659,133.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 75,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $3,718,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,252,962 shares of company stock valued at $59,694,234 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in C3.ai by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in C3.ai by 61,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

AI stock opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.93. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

