Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Now Covered by Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

DEN opened at $83.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 3.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.29. Denbury has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. Analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,993,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

