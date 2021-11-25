Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

NYSE BNS opened at $65.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 28,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,098 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 576,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after purchasing an additional 341,795 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,082,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,112,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,395,000 after acquiring an additional 258,532 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

