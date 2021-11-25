Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) to Strong Sell

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bally’s Corporation owns and manages casinos, horse racetrack and authorized OTB licenses principally in Colorado. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Casino Vicksburg, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Casino KC, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Mardi Gras Casino and Arapahoe Park racetrack. Bally’s Corporation, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., is based in Providence, Rhode Island. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BALY. Cowen upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

NYSE BALY opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 2.30. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bally’s will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robeson Reeves purchased 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $246,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260 over the last ninety days. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

