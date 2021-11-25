AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of ATGFF stock opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. AltaGas has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average is $20.46.

AltaGas Ltd. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment business gathers, processes, transports, stores and markets natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Power segment consists of operating conventional and renewable power including wind, run-of-river hydro and biomass.

