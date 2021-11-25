Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE:THR opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.83 million, a PE ratio of 91.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.05 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 138.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 67,688.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 64.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

