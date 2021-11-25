Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $117.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RY. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.40.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $104.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $148.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $79.82 and a 12 month high of $108.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.84.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

