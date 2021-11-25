Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Isoray in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Isoray currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.67.

Shares of ISR stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.90. Isoray has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $2.81.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Isoray will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Isoray by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,227 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 660,491 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Isoray by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,370 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 146,680 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Isoray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Isoray by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 27,421 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Isoray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Isoray

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

